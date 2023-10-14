‘Semi-finals are for winning’

In a repeat of last year’s Fermanagh Senior Football Championship Final, Enniskillen Gaels and Erne Gaels are set to do battle in the semi-final on Sunday.

On their way to winning their 11th New York Cup, the County Town side inflicted a heavy 11-point defeat on the Belleek men. Simon Bradley’s expecting a different challenge from Erne Gaels this time around.

“It’s going to be a major challenge. They’re (Erne Gaels) a much better team than we played in the final last year,” said the Enniskillen boss, ahead of the semi-final.

“Just like when we lost the (senior championship) final to Derrygonnelly in 2021, it brought us on a lot and the final will bring Erne Gaels on too.

“I’d be expecting them to bringing a confident team who are keen to put in a good performance,” added Bradley.

Reigning champions Enniskillen topped Group B with three wins over Kinawley, Ederney and Devenish.

Bradley’s side was very impressive up front, scoring a standout 5-31 and not conceding a goal. Bradley knows that a good defensive platform will be key against Seamus Ryder’s side.

