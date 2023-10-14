Ryder knows massive improvement is needed

John Reihill and Paul Ward both keep a close eye on the ball

Erne Gaels and their manager Seamus Ryder know that they need a much improved performance from their quarter-final against Ederney if they’re to secure their place in the championship final.

After a close-fought battle last Sunday in Belleek, Ultán Kelm came to the rescue with a match-winning score deep in added time. Ryder was one relieved man at full-time in Páirc na hÉirne.

“We’re there! (in the semi-final). We’re still there and we’re still in with a chance,” said the Belleek boss after the full-time whistle.

Despite leading for the majority of the game, Erne Gaels had to come from behind late on and Ryder was pleased with the character shown by his players.

Advertisement

“They (Ederney) went two points up and nothing was going our way and I think we kicked the next four scores,” reflected Ryder after the game.

“Lads weren’t performing well but the likes of Ultán (Kelm) and Oisin (Kelm) and Ryan (Lyons) stepped up near the end.”

Standing between Belleek and a place in the final is reigning champions, Enniskillen Gaels and Ryder is expecting a massive challenge this weekend in what will be a repeat of last year’s county final pairing;

“They’ve (Enniskillen Gaels) quality players all over (the pitch),” explained Ryder.

“The likes of Conor Love, John Reihill and Callum Jones inside, and then they’re strong around the middle with Richie (O’Callaghan) and Brandon (Horan).

“They’re well set up at the back. We’re expecting it to be a battle.”

The Erne Gaels boss also knows that his side have a lot to work on between now and Sunday’s semi-final meeting.

Advertisement

“If we perform like that today (Sunday), next week we’re done for. It will be a massive incentive for us now to get a good performance next week,” said Ryder.