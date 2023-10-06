Royal boost for Lisnaskea Men’s Shed

Lisnaskea Men's Shed has been given a grant to help with its efforts to preserve rural woodcraft.

LISNASKEA Men’s Shed’s work helping to preserve rural woodcrafts and protect local wildlife has been given a royal boost.

The group, which is run by the Oak Healthy Living Centre, has been given a grant by the Royal Countryside Fund (RCF) – formerly known as the Prince’s Countryside Fund – for a new project.

This project is aimed at preserving and maintaining rural woodcrafts, with members making turf barrows and spades, protecting local biodiversity by making owl lofts, bird feeders, bat boxes, and bug hotels. The are also aiding the regeneration of natural woodland habitats by harvesting willow to weave baskets.

