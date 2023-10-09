Police appeal over Derrylin motorbike accident

POLICE have issued an appeal for information following a one-vehicle collision on the Ballyconnell Road area of Derrylin yesterday (Sunday, October 8).

Sergeant McGowan said: “Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to the report of the collision involving a KTM motorcycle shortly before 12.45pm.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 886 of 8/10/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/