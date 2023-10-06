+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePaddies perform with Daniel on TG4
BIG SHOW... The Tumbling Paddies with Daniel O'Donnell.

Paddies perform with Daniel on TG4

Posted: 9:10 am October 6, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Tumbling Paddies said it was ‘a privilege’ to perform alongside Country music legend Daniel O’Donnell at the Millennium Forum in Derry.

On Tuesday night, the Fermanagh band headlined the ‘Celtic & Country’ night on music talent show ‘Oprey le Daniel’, making their debut appearance on TG4.

Hosted by O’Donnell, some of the best music stars from across the country including Philomena Begley, the late Big Tom and Charlie Pride have taken to the stage for a chat and a song with the Donegal man.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

McHugh releases new single Lisa to present the Irish Post Awards in London Garrity set for fundraising gig
Posted: 9:10 am October 6, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA