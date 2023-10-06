Paddies perform with Daniel on TG4

THE Tumbling Paddies said it was ‘a privilege’ to perform alongside Country music legend Daniel O’Donnell at the Millennium Forum in Derry.

On Tuesday night, the Fermanagh band headlined the ‘Celtic & Country’ night on music talent show ‘Oprey le Daniel’, making their debut appearance on TG4.

Hosted by O’Donnell, some of the best music stars from across the country including Philomena Begley, the late Big Tom and Charlie Pride have taken to the stage for a chat and a song with the Donegal man.

