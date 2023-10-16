Man caught with drugs after fleeing Enniskillen police

A man was arrested at the weekend in Enniskillen after police found Class A drugs following a chase.
On Saturday night the PSNI’s District Support Team were on mobile patrol in the county town when they encountered a male who made off on foot. Following a short chase the suspect was found hiding in a nearby bush.
A search was carried out and officers found a quantity of suspected Class A drugs nearby.
The male was arrested for drug related offences.
Posted: 9:20 am October 16, 2023