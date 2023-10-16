+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man caught with drugs after fleeing Enniskillen police

Posted: 9:20 am October 16, 2023

A man was arrested at the weekend in Enniskillen after police found Class A drugs following a chase.

On Saturday night the PSNI’s District Support Team were on mobile patrol in the county town when they encountered a male who made off on foot. Following a short chase the suspect was found hiding in a nearby bush.

A search was carried out and officers found a quantity of suspected Class A drugs nearby.

The male was arrested for drug related offences.

