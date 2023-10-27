Excitement builds for major music festival

HEADLINE ACTS... Lisa McHugh and Derek Ryan are scheduled to perform at 'Country Land' at Balmoral Park in Lisburn.

THE countdown is one to one of the North’s biggest music festivals, which will see two of Fermanagh’s top Country music singers take centre stage at Balmoral Park.

Next month, on November 25, Derek Ryan and Lisa McHugh will lead the ‘Country Land’ show at the major Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn.

The local stars will take to the Lisburn stage, along with Galway singer Mike Denver, Antrim’s Johnny Brady and the up and coming Tiernán Heffron, where hundreds are expected to attend the night.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0