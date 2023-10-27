+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HEADLINE ACTS... Lisa McHugh and Derek Ryan are scheduled to perform at 'Country Land' at Balmoral Park in Lisburn.

Excitement builds for major music festival

Posted: 10:30 am October 27, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE countdown is one to one of the North’s biggest music festivals, which will see two of Fermanagh’s top Country music singers take centre stage at Balmoral Park.

Next month, on November 25, Derek Ryan and Lisa McHugh will lead the ‘Country Land’ show at the major Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn.

The local stars will take to the Lisburn stage, along with Galway singer Mike Denver, Antrim’s Johnny Brady and the up and coming Tiernán Heffron, where hundreds are expected to attend the night.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

 

