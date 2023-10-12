+44 (0)28 6632 2066
LITTLE STEPS... Molly Hoy was a star performer at the festival last year.

Derrygonnelly festival to return in style

Posted: 3:01 pm October 12, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

EXCITEMENT is building in Derrygonnelly and the surrounding areas ahead of the return of the popular Eddie Duffy and Mick Hoy Traditional Music Festival this weekend.

For three days, from Friday to Sunday, the village is set to be a hub of activity as local and traditional talents from across the county come together and collaborate at the special celebration.

The festival is set to be held to honour the lives and careers of two Derrygonnelly musicians, Eddie Duffy and Mick Hoy, who are household names in the Irish traditional music scene.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

