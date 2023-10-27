+44 (0)28 6632 2066
LEADING THE WAY...Ultimate Optimist is lead out of the stable by trainer David Christie.

Christie in the money as National Hunt season starts

Posted: 2:20 pm October 27, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

DERRYLIN trainer David Christie is already riding high despite horse racing’s National Hunt season in the UK only officially starting this weekend.

The start of the winter National Hunt season in the UK traditionally comes after last Saturday’s Champions Day at Ascot, which serves as the finale to the British Flat racing season.

However, Christie has been quietly clocking up the winners in recent months.

“We’ve had a strong campaign over the summer in Ireland with a limited number of horses. We have won more than £60,000 already, which makes us the top stable from the North in the trainers’ prizemoney table,” he explained.

