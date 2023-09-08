Return of street parking restrictions in Enniskillen

BUSINESSES in Fermanagh’s county town will be relieved to hear traffic wardens will soon be able to enforce street parking restrictions again.

Since the completion of the Enniskillen Public Realm scheme, changes to town centre streets and their parking spaces meant new legislation was required for the rules to be enforced.

As a result, while traffic wardens have been on our streets, they have not been able to fine motorists for overstaying in street parking spaces, or for parking in loading bays.

The wardens have been able to fine those who break the rules in the town’s car parks, which are Council run, but not on our busy streets, which are the responsibility of the Department for Infrastructure.

