New ‘Line of Duty’ series could be on the way

BACK IN ACTION… Adrian Dunbar could be back on our TV screens if ‘Line of Duty’ returns.

SPECULATION is rife that a new series of BBC One hit drama ‘Line of Duty’ could be on the way.

Since it first aired in 2012, the series has kept viewers on the edge of their seats as Superintendent Ted Hastings, played by Enniskillen’s Adrian Dunbar, and his team aimed to rid the force from corrupt officers.

The sixth series concluded in March 2021, with Fermanagh man Nigel Boyle’s character, DCI Ian Buckells, exposed as ‘H’ – the corrupt police officer who had evaded the AC12 team for 36 episodes.

Some viewers weren’t convinced with the ending and one of the lead actors has said that another potential series is ‘definitely on the table’.

“We (myself, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure) had a long talk about it and we all said that we’d be up for doing one more. One last one,” said actor Martin Compston, who played DCI Steve Arnott in the series.

“So that’s where we’re at. That talk was in April and from then nothing’s changed. All we’ve said is that we’d be up for doing one more at some point but none of us have signed on.”

There has been no official comment from BBC One on the future of a new series, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted Enniskillen’s Dunbar posing alongside his former ‘Line of Duty’ colleagues in numerous photos.

“We have got a WhatsApp group that was ‘Line of Duty 6’ and a while ago [creator] Jed [Mercurio] changed the name of it to ‘Line of Duty 7,’” said actor Compston on a recent podcast ‘Restless Natives’.

“We have had such a good run with it and a bit of you does go: ‘Let’s walk away on a high’ but we all want to work together again because we are so close.”

There was plenty of Fermanagh flavour on the show. Former Fermanagh GAA star Tomás Corrigan and Ballinamallard businessman Desi Quinn all had cameo appearances in the final series.