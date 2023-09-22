+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lisa to present the Irish Post Awards in London

Posted: 10:02 am September 22, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
ENNISKILLEN’S Lisa McHugh has been confirmed as the new presenter of the prestigious and hugely popular Irish Post Awards.

At the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London, on November 9, the Glaswegian is set to join Eamonn Holmes on stage as the Irish Post celebrates the top Irish success of people living in the UK.

