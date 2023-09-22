Lisa to present the Irish Post Awards in London

ENNISKILLEN’S Lisa McHugh has been confirmed as the new presenter of the prestigious and hugely popular Irish Post Awards.

At the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London, on November 9, the Glaswegian is set to join Eamonn Holmes on stage as the Irish Post celebrates the top Irish success of people living in the UK.

