Weekend weather warning issued for Fermanagh
Rain
Previous flooding in Enniskillen.

Weekend weather warning issued for Fermanagh

Posted: 2:18 pm August 3, 2023

It looks like there’s another wet weekend on the cards for the county, with a weather warning issued for wind and rain this Saturday.
With July officially the wettest ever on record in Ireland, north and south, it looks like the washout is set to continue into the first weekend in August, with the Met Office issuing a warning for heavy rain and strong winds, lasting from 12 midnight on Friday until 12pm on Saturday.
“From late Friday night and into Saturday, a deep area of low pressure will bring strong winds and some heavy rain, resulting in the issuing of weather warnings,” said the forecaster.
“Northern Ireland will be the first to see the influence of this low-pressure system, with a warning for rain in force from the early hours of Saturday morning.”

 

