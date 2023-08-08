Tributes paid to inspirational Jemma

By Thomas Maher

JEMMA McGowan, the Tyrone mother-of-three who inspired thousands of people across the globe with her story of battling terminal cancer, was laid to rest following a poignant funeral in Omagh on Sunday.

Cappagh Parish Church was packed to capacity as hundreds of mourners heard how the 29-year-old was an ‘amazing mummy, friend, and wife’, who ‘loved a laugh, and the craic’.

Leading the service, also watched on by thousands of people via a livestream, was Canon Quinn, who said that Jemma’s ‘cheeky smile will always be remembered by anyone who met her or followed her online’.

“Jemma came into the world in a hurry, and never stopped,” he said. “Her friends and family say that she loved a laugh and the craic.

“While Jemma knew from 2016 that her cancer had returned, and that her life would be limited, she fought so hard to stay with her husband, Clive, and her children, Sadie, Louis and Betty, as long as possible.”

Canon Quinn also told the congregation that Jemma, who was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2021, will always be remembered as ‘truly unique and inspiring person’.

“All Jemma wanted was to be a loving wife and mother for as long as possible,” he added. “She also wished to pass away at home surrounded by her family, which she did. Jemma passed away in Clive’s arms.”

Mourners wept as Jemma’s dear friend, Holly McGeary, spoke in her eulogy of the memories she will treasure forever of the ‘amazing mum’.

“Jemma was a go-to girl for fashion advice or boy advice,” Holly said.

“She was an amazing friend and wife, but most of all, she was an amazing mummy to her babies, Sadie, Louis and Betty.

“Everyone has fond memories of Jemma that we can keep forever.

“She really was the best friend we could ever have.”

Further tributes to Jemma, who was well known across Tyrone and beyond including here in Fermanagh, also poured in online, with many comments describing the 29-year-old as an ‘inspiration’ and a ‘fighter’.

Among those paying tribute on social media was TV journalist, Stacey Dooley, who worked alongside Jemma and the McGowan family as part of an episode of ‘Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over’.

In the episode titled, ‘Mum Fighting the Clock’, Stacey is seen becoming emotional as Jemma describes being told that she had ovarian cancer when she was pregnant with her second child.

“Jemma was a joy to work alongside, and we continued our relationship as pals,” Stacey said. “I’m thinking of her Clive, and her gorgeous babies.”