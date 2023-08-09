Parents inspired Vincy’s career

AFTER almost three decades of performing in pubs and venues across Fermanagh, Vincy Walmsley has established himself as one of the top local singers in the county.

From an early age, the aspiring singer Vincy’s talents were recognised by many different music professionals, but self-admittedly, the PJ Treacy & Sons employee never expected his career to have this kind of longevity.

“I went to (St Patrick’s) Derrygonelly Primary School for a while and the teachers would get me up in the classroom to sing a bit of a song for the other pupils,” remembered Vincy.

“After we moved to Florencecourt when I was about 11, I went to St Aidan’s (High School) Derrylin and principal Brian Gallagher, who was also the music teacher at the time, seemed to see something in me.

“He would take me out of my class, bring me to his class and tell to sing for the pupils he was teaching. He also played a big role in the school choir every year I was there.”

Music played a big role in the Walmsley household too. During his childhood, Vincy remembers listening to the likes of Joe Dolan, Merle Haggard and George Jones, along with his parents, Ann and Teddy.

“I really miss my parents as they were two of my biggest supporters and travelled everywhere to hear me sing. My parents loved music and my mother really loved dancing to it,” said the local singer.

