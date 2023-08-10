Defensive frailties haunt Mallards again

DEFENSIVE WOES.. Ballinamallard manager Harry McConkey was disappointed after his side relinquished a 2-0 lead away to H&W Welders in the opening game last Saturday.

BALLINAMALLARD United manager, Harry McConkey, admitted it was ‘very hard to watch’ as his side conceded four goals in the second half in their opening game of the season.

An Aaron Harkin penalty gave the Mallards a 1-0 lead at half time, and just minutes after the restart, James McGrath doubled their advantage.

The Ballinamallard boss was very disappointed with his side’s lacklustre second half showing at the Blanchflower Stadium.

“It was very much a ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ performance on Saturday,” said McConkey.

“We had a fantastic first 60 minutes where everything in our gameplay had worked.

“It was one of our best starts to the season against a very strong (H&W) Welders squad and to find yourself 2-0 up was something that you’d be dreaming about.”

Prior to the Play-Fit Championship opener, McConkey had called on his players to cut their defensive frailties out of their game. Once again, it came back to bite the Mallards.

