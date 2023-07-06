World Cup beckons

ON Friday morning, Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney will row for Ireland in the men’s pair at the World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland.

On Sunday, the Fermanagh duo received news of their selection to row in the third and final event in the 2023 World Cup series.

It is the first time since the Junior European Championships in 2017 that Corrigan has raced in a pair. The last time Timoney was in the M2- was five years ago at the 2018 Coupe De La Jeunesse.

Corrigan admits rowing in the pair is quite a different prospect for them;

“It’s a real technical boat, you need to be very skilled to row it. It’s not so much muscle, it’s more about the skill of doing it.

“It’s a satisfying boat to get when it’s going well. For me, the pair is that bit more satisfying because it is that bit trickier to get it moving well but once it is moving well, it’s really nice to row.”

