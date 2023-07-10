+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePeter celebrates 35 successful years in business
CORAL JADE ANNIVERSARY... Peter McBride with his daughter and son, Ava and Ben and his wife, Julie, celebrating Peter’s successful 35 years in business.

Peter celebrates 35 successful years in business

Posted: 5:36 pm July 10, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THIRTY five years after he opened his first shop, Peter McBride has navigated his way through the ever-changing business landscape to become one of the leading lights in retail shop ownership.

The current owner of 16 SPAR shops across Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh, recently received an MBE for his services to the community and he’s delighted to be celebrating 35 years in business,

“It would be difficult to name one highlight from the past 35 years but anyone who knows me knows how important community is to me and my family,” said the popular Peter McBride.

Advertisement

“Running a local store means you are the hub of the local community and the teams I work with are the backbone to the group’s successful 35 years in business,” he added.

Since he linked up with the Henderson Group in 1998, the shop owner has been delivering a vital service to communities across Fermanagh and the North.

His shops and stores regularly take part in different fundraising activities and they’ve raised £133,730 for charitable organisations, which includes £41,500 over the past 12 months.

Joint manager of the Henderson Group, Martin Agnew, is full of praise for the hard working and influential retailer.

“Peter (McBride) is a leader in the retail industry and a credit to the Henderson Group,” he said.

“His dedication and loyalty to his local communities is contagious and he encourages his store teams to go beyond the needs of the shopper and provides a hub for the community.

“The impact Peter and his stores have is unrivalled and he has shared his experience and knowledge with retailers locally and nationally through SPAR Guild,” added the shop owner.

Advertisement

The shop owner is now turning his attention to the future and he’s hoping to remain in the business industry for as long as possible,

“This achievement has only been made possible through the hard work and dedication from all of the store teams, both past and present,” said Peter.

“I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to each and every one,” he added.

Related posts:

Fermanagh patients face over two-year wait for surgery Night of nostalgia at St Comhghall’s 40 year reunion Programme launched for Lady of the Lake Festival

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:36 pm July 10, 2023
Popular 24-hour Spar store gets total revamp

SPAR Lakeside have revealed a complete new store upgrade as a result of a major investment in the store...

Area manager admits theft from McBride shops

AN area manager of the McBride Retail Group was robbing cash from his employer for over eight and a...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA