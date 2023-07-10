Peter celebrates 35 successful years in business

CORAL JADE ANNIVERSARY... Peter McBride with his daughter and son, Ava and Ben and his wife, Julie, celebrating Peter’s successful 35 years in business.

THIRTY five years after he opened his first shop, Peter McBride has navigated his way through the ever-changing business landscape to become one of the leading lights in retail shop ownership.

The current owner of 16 SPAR shops across Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh, recently received an MBE for his services to the community and he’s delighted to be celebrating 35 years in business,

“It would be difficult to name one highlight from the past 35 years but anyone who knows me knows how important community is to me and my family,” said the popular Peter McBride.

“Running a local store means you are the hub of the local community and the teams I work with are the backbone to the group’s successful 35 years in business,” he added.

Since he linked up with the Henderson Group in 1998, the shop owner has been delivering a vital service to communities across Fermanagh and the North.

His shops and stores regularly take part in different fundraising activities and they’ve raised £133,730 for charitable organisations, which includes £41,500 over the past 12 months.

Joint manager of the Henderson Group, Martin Agnew, is full of praise for the hard working and influential retailer.

“Peter (McBride) is a leader in the retail industry and a credit to the Henderson Group,” he said.

“His dedication and loyalty to his local communities is contagious and he encourages his store teams to go beyond the needs of the shopper and provides a hub for the community.

“The impact Peter and his stores have is unrivalled and he has shared his experience and knowledge with retailers locally and nationally through SPAR Guild,” added the shop owner.

The shop owner is now turning his attention to the future and he’s hoping to remain in the business industry for as long as possible,

“This achievement has only been made possible through the hard work and dedication from all of the store teams, both past and present,” said Peter.

“I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to each and every one,” he added.