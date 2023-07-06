Lisnaskea mum praises SWAH for saving her baby’s life

Lisnaskea mum Amanda Oldfield and baby Jessica pictured with SWAH lead midwife Brenda McCabe and staff midwife Pauline Brogan. Amanda presented the staff with two special framed photographs of the maternity and neonatal staff.

A LISNASKEA mother has praised the maternity and neonatal staff at the SWAH for saving her baby daughter’s life.

Amanda Oldfield has thanked the hard working team for all their amazing care and support after baby Jessica arrived five weeks earlier than expected via emergency Caesarean section. Amanda said she wanted reassure women going through complex pregnancies they were in safe hands at the Enniskillen hospital.

Having decided she couldn’t wait any longer to say hello to the world, baby Jessica arrived on May 15th weighing 5lb 6oz. However, Amanda had already experienced some issues prior to the early arrival of her daughter.

Advertisement

“I had a bleed earlier on in my pregnancy and contacted the midwifery team at the SWAH and they brought me in and checked that everything was okay,” she said.

“I then had another bleed one week prior to Jessica’s birth and was kept in the maternity ward for observation and then was discharged on Saturday and given a date for elective C-section in June 2023.

“I am very keen to reassurance expectant mums who are anxious during complex pregnancies that you are in safe hands with the maternity team at SWAH. Throughout my antenatal journey, I was met with professionalism, care and attention and this was the case when I went into early labour and my husband Alex had to make a quick journey to the hospital.

“We arrived up to the maternity ward and were met with an air of calm, which really did ally any fears and anxiety. It was all a bit of a whirlwind, when the midwives explained that I needed an emergency C-Section. They were so reassuring that I knew we were in safe hands.

“I was put to sleep at 9.17am and Jessica was delivered at 9.21am (just four minutes) and I believe they saved Jessica’s life.”

Amanda said their happy outcome was all thanks to the medical, midwifery and nursing staff at the hospital.

“We will be forever grateful that they saved Jessica’s life,” she said.

“Jessica is doing so well and thriving at home and will be getting plenty of extra cuddles from Caitlin and Daniel over the summer holidays.”

Advertisement

Amanda has presented the maternity and neonatal staff, and presented them with a framed photo to say thank you for everything they did for her family.

Lead midwife Brenda McCabe said Amanda’s story was “testament to the safe and effective care” the SWAH’s maternity and neonatal team provide to thousands of local women and babies every year, with approximately 1,200 deliveries at the hospital every year.

“The maternity and neonatal departments are committed and work very closely together to provide and sustain these necessary services to our local community,” she said.

“We share this vision to provide high standards of care and while nurturing and continuously developing our current staff we are also invested in the workforce for the future.”