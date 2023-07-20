‘It is not going to be easy’ warns McQuade

BIG GAME... Shannan McQuade is urging her teammates on ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-final against Limerick.

FERMANAGH ladies captain Shannan McQuade is urging her teammates to prove that they’re ‘not just a junior team’ as they prepare for Saturday’s crunch All-Ireland Championship semi-final against Limerick

“This is a good chance,” said the Erne skipper, “we want to get out of the Junior (Championship) and we have got to prove that we’re not just a junior team.

“We don’t want to just peak here, we want to push on and win the Junior All-Ireland and make our mark in Intermediate, so this weekend’s game is massive,” added McQuade.

