HomeSportGAA‘It is not going to be easy’ warns McQuade
BIG GAME... Shannan McQuade is urging her teammates on ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-final against Limerick.

‘It is not going to be easy’ warns McQuade

Posted: 2:01 pm July 20, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH ladies captain Shannan McQuade is urging her teammates to prove that they’re ‘not just a junior team’ as they prepare for Saturday’s crunch All-Ireland Championship semi-final against Limerick

“This is a good chance,” said the Erne skipper, “we want to get out of the Junior (Championship) and we have got to prove that we’re not just a junior team.

“We don’t want to just peak here, we want to push on and win the Junior All-Ireland and make our mark in Intermediate, so this weekend’s game is massive,” added McQuade.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

