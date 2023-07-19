Dolan downs defending champion van Gerwen

ON Sunday night, Brendan Dolan sent the darts world into a frenzy when he knocked the reigning Betfred World Matchplay champion Michael van Gerwen out of the competition.
Held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, the mighty MVG was hotly tipped by bookmakers, pundits and darting fans to retain his title, but the Belcoo thrower pulled off a super shock, winning the tie 10-7.
Dolan, who is ranked at world number 27, got the contest off to the perfect start, holding his throw. He then broke the van Gerwen throw, before winning the third leg, to open up an early 3-0 lead on MVG.
Three-time world champion van Gerwen won the fourth leg, but Dolan took the fifth to lead by three legs, 4-1, at the first interval.
The ‘History Maker’ and the ‘Green Machine’ went toe-to-toe, and they were tied at 6-6, before the Belcoo man kicked on and won the next three legs, to lead 9-6.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere