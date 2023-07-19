+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineDolan downs defending champion van Gerwen
AIMING HIGH... Brendan Dolan is hoping to press on in the Betfred World Matchplay after he dispatched reigning champion Michael van Gerwen on Sunday night.

Dolan downs defending champion van Gerwen

Posted: 11:01 am July 19, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ON Sunday night, Brendan Dolan sent the darts world into a frenzy when he knocked the reigning Betfred World Matchplay champion Michael van Gerwen out of the competition.

Held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, the mighty MVG was hotly tipped by bookmakers, pundits and darting fans to retain his title, but the Belcoo thrower pulled off a super shock, winning the tie 10-7.

Dolan, who is ranked at world number 27, got the contest off to the perfect start, holding his throw. He then broke the van Gerwen throw, before winning the third leg, to open up an early 3-0 lead on MVG.

Three-time world champion van Gerwen won the fourth leg, but Dolan took the fifth to lead by three legs, 4-1, at the first interval.

The ‘History Maker’ and the ‘Green Machine’ went toe-to-toe, and they were tied at 6-6, before the Belcoo man kicked on and won the next three legs, to lead 9-6.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

