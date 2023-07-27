Cameron sisters are singing in memory of their late Mum

IN MEMORY OF MUM... Antonia, Helena and Maria Cameron are all embarking on solo music careers in memory of their late mother, Geraldine, who passed away last September.

IN September last year, the Fermanagh and Boho community was left devastated whenever mother of six Geraldine Cameron passed away suddenly, aged just 50.

The much-loved community member was known for her lifelong passion and love of music. In her memory, Geraldine’s daughters Maria, Antonia, Helena and Jamay, are forging their own solo music careers.

Maria, 27, is one of the Fermanagh’s leading local singing stars. She’s a regular performer in different venues across the county and she’s released her own single on music streaming site Spotify.

