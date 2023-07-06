Abigail stars on popular podcast

KESH model and social media influencer Abigail Parkinson recently appeared in a popular podcast, ‘Pub Chats & A Pint’.

Sponsored by ‘Harp’ and hosted by the ‘Best of Belfast’ media platform, the local talent, who has recently undertaken a career as a comedian for a BBC show, took centre stage in this week’s show.

Held at The Orpheus Bar in Cathedral Quarter, Belfast, the Fermanagh beauty talked about a range of topics, including her how use of social media channel, TikTok, opened a number of different opportunities.

The Kesh woman also discussed how she always wanted to pursue a career as an actor, how she deals with rejection, her ambitious cycling trek across Cuba and the importance she places on her faith.

BBC Radio Ulster listeners may have heard Abigail tell some jokes recently on ‘Big Comic Energy’, a new comedy programme which was produced by BBC Sounds.

She was delighted to be able to take part in the new project.

“I was terrified as it was a daunting task to do stand-up comedy in front of acclaimed comedians and a public audience,” Abigail told the Herald.

“My heart wanted to say no as I was so scared, but my business brain said I had to. Some other incredible TikTok stars were my co-stars and I knew that I couldn’t turn down this opportunity.”

The ‘Just Eat’ ambassador has over 55,000 followers on TikTok and she also a huge following on Instagram, with 20,400 followers on the channel. She’s hoping to build on her social media stardom.

“I’m extremely busy. I have been fortunate enough to enjoy travelling to different cities this year, Krakow, Amsterdam, Dubai, London and Manchester,” said the former Miss NI contestant.

“I have another few exciting places lined up for the rest of the year, but as I do work full time alongside my own social media and extra media bits, I’ll be keeping the head down and working hard for a few months.”