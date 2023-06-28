+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Quigley hits 16 points in Roslea rout
Séan Quigley takes a hard tackle from Daniel Teague

Quigley hits 16 points in Roslea rout

Posted: 6:24 pm June 28, 2023

Maguiresbridge 2-4

Roslea 0-21

Seán Quigley was in clinical form scoring 16 points as Roslea made a winning start in Division Two with a commanding win over Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

Without several key players including Francis McBrien, Rory Porteous and Caolan Duffy, it was an uphill task from the outset for St Mary’s.

And their prospects weren’t helped when the Shamrock’s made an impressive start that saw them create a five-point gap early in the first half.

Quigley got his eye for between the posts in early and never let up throughout with accurate kicking both in-play and from the dead-ball.

The visitors powered to a 0-11 to 0-2 lead at the halfway stage and hopes of a season-opening upset never materialised for the hosts.

They did manage two consolation goals through Ciaran and Sean Corrigan late in the second half, but as manager Adrian Diver attested, the damage had been done.

