HomeLifestyleNew book identifies border struggles and issues
BOOK LAUNCH… Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Jemma Dolan, author Susan McKay, guest speaker, Denzil McDaniel and MP for Fermanagh South Tyrone Michelle Gildernew at the book launch.

New book identifies border struggles and issues

Posted: 10:09 am June 23, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A LARGE crowd turned out to the Monaghan Country Library in Clones recently for the launch of a new book titled ‘Our Shared Way of Life’.

The publication, which contains 40 interviews, which were carried out by Denzil McDaniel, is aiming to identify the key struggles and issues of people living on both the North and South of the border.

Interviewees were also invited to share their views on constitutional change, the role of Irish and Orange culture in our society, declining church attendances and the role religion should play in education.

The ‘Our Shared Way of Life’ book project was undertaken by the Clones Family Resource Centre, which was headed up by manager Angela Graham and project development worker Annmarie Fryers.

The non-profit organisation felt it was important that the border communities were given a voice, following on from the wake of the recent Brexit saga,

“Peace and reconciliation lie at the heart of our activities,” said a spokesperson for the Clones Family Resource Centre.

“This leads to the understanding of diversity and difference among the people who live in our border area by providing opportunities for cross-community challenges of change.”

Award-winning author, Susan McKay, was present at the launch and she shared her views with the crowd.

“The people, who have been generous enough to speak openly and share their hopes and fears, and honourable and decent,” she said.

“By taking part in this project they have asked for us to understand them and this we must do.”

Free copies of the book are available from the Clones Family Resource Centre, the Monaghan County Library in Clones or the Fermanagh County Library in Enniskillen.

