Erne boss wary of ‘unknown’ London

FERMANAGH ladies manager James Daly is warning his players to be wary of this Saturday’s ‘tricky fixture’ when they take on London in Donagh (1pm) in the second round of the All-Ireland group stages.

“They’re (London) an unknown entity,” anticipated the Erne boss, ahead of his side’s showdown.

“We’ve been watching their videos and we do know who their best players are, but with London, you don’t know what way it will be from week to week.

“They beat Derry convincingly in the first round game, so we know that it should be a good, entertaining affair,” added the Dromintee man.

