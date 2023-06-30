+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineErne boss wary of ‘unknown’ London
Fermanagh ladies football manager James Daly is expecting a tough challenge from London tomorrow (Saturday).

Erne boss wary of ‘unknown’ London

Posted: 10:15 am June 30, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH ladies manager James Daly is warning his players to be wary of this Saturday’s ‘tricky fixture’ when they take on London in Donagh (1pm) in the second round of the All-Ireland group stages.

“They’re (London) an unknown entity,” anticipated the Erne boss, ahead of his side’s showdown.

“We’ve been watching their videos and we do know who their best players are, but with London, you don’t know what way it will be from week to week.

Advertisement

“They beat Derry convincingly in the first round game, so we know that it should be a good, entertaining affair,” added the Dromintee man.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Buchanan makes the cut for Commonwealth Youth Games ELLEN’S STYLE… Funky festival fits for Summer! Guitarist Lee is ready for the ‘Hooley on the Pitch’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:15 am June 30, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA