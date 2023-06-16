+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeLifestyleDerrygonnelly’s Rachel to release debut album
ALBUM RELEASE... Derrygonnelly singer, Rachel McConnell, is releasing her new album, "Right In The Middle"

Derrygonnelly’s Rachel to release debut album

Posted: 12:37 pm June 16, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

DERRYGONNELLY singer Rachel McConnell is preparing to launch her first debut album next Thursday at Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown.

On Thursday, June 22, the Country music rising star is set to take centre stage in the Delaney Suite, for the launch of her new album, ‘Right in the Middle’. She’s looking forward to the night.

“I’m so excited to finally let you all know that I’m going to be launching my brand new album in Mahon’s Hotel (in) Irvinestown,” posted the former Glór Tíre contestant.

Since her appearance on the TG4 talent show, the Derrygonnelly singer has risen to fame, making several appearance on live BBC Radio Ulster broadcasts, alongside host Hugo Duncan.

She has also picked up a number of different accolades, most recently at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards, when the local talent was named ‘Best Female Newcomer’.

Ahead of the launch of ‘Right in the Middle’, Rachel has revealed the full setlist, which will see the likes of Hugo Duncan, Paul Kelly, Joe Mahon and Sean Corrigan perform on the night.

Doors for the album release open at 8.30pm on Thursday, June 22, with dancing commencing from 9pm.

