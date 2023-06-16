Carter releases new single

NEW SINGLE… Nathan Carter has released a new single ‘Dance with Everybody’.

COUNTRY music fans on both sides of the border have reacted fondly to Nathan Carter’s latest single, ‘Dance with Everybody’.

The Liverpudlian singing sensation, who lives in Enniskillen, released the new song last week. He’s delighted with the reaction to the new single.

“This single has got absolutely everything I love in a song. All the ingredients are there, great lyrics, a catchy tune and a fantastic studio mix,” said the ‘Wagon Wheel’ star.

“It was sent to me first by my good friend Fr Brian (D’Arcy) who thought it would suit me, and I am very grateful for that thought,” added a proud Carter.

Carter has just recently released his summer dates, which will see him perform throughout the country over July and August, including a special show at the Copper Tap in Omagh.

The Fermanagh man is looking forward to his upcoming tour of Ireland.

“We’ve got an amazing summer of gigging ahead and I’m so excited to perform this, as it’s absolutely made for festivals,” said the Enniskillen singer.

“With the amazing weather we’re getting now, I’m just imagining how good it will be to perform this new song at outdoor venues all over the country.”

‘Dance with Everybody’ can be streamed for free on Spotify or purchased on ITunes or Apple Music.