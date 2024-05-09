Fermanagh Fleadh for Newtown

EXCITEMENT is building in traditional music circles in the county after it was confirmed that the Fermanagh Fleadh will be held in Newtownbutler.

Following on from the hugely successful event in Roslea last summer, the upcoming Fermanagh Fleadh will move to Newtownbutler where it will take place from June 2 to June 9.

Steeped in rich traditional music tradition, the Fermanagh Fleadh is always one of the most competitive music competitions in Ulster.

Two-time Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion, John McCann, is looking forward to attending the upcoming Fermanagh Fleadh in Newtownbutler.

“The Fermanagh Fleadh is an event that I always look forward to and it’s great to be able to showcase some of the amazing talent in the county,” said the Coa man.

“I know that the students I am working with are putting in a lot of effort ahead of the [Fermanagh] Fleadh. I hope their hard work will pay off.”

For the past two years, the Fermanagh Fleadh has taken place in Roslea, with the event organised and well-run by the Roslea Comhaltas committee.

Last year, the Fermanagh Fleadh began with a ‘Townlands Talk’ in the Corranny Bar.

The main activity kicked on day two of the Fleadh, Thursday, when the renowned ceili band, Cera Moyle, leading the celebrations at the Roslea Community Centre.

A huge crowd of participants then competed for prizes at St Tierney’s Primary School in Roslea, in the group and solo competitions.

A number of different events took place over the final two days, including a youth session in McCague’s, a Fleadh Mass and a singing session in Derrygannon Hall.

The 2023 Fermanagh Fleadh concluded in style with a cultural community parade, consisting of all local groups and organisations, showcasing what the village and community has to offer.

Following the parade, there was also a family fun day in the village, as well as a special performance from Kerry band, Pólca 4, at the Gig Rig in Roslea.

