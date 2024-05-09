Magee makes mark in Newry

MULTI-INSTRUMENTALIST Sean Magee recently made his debut appearance at one of the biggest venues in the North.

As part of the celebrations for the Bank Holiday weekend, the Fermanagh singer and performed headlined a gig and showcased his talents at the popular ‘Bank Bar and Bistro’ in Newry.

The establishment located in Down is becoming very popular with local residents and tourists to the country, attracting huge names in the arts industry, including comedian Diona Doherty Hegarty.

Later this month, the former Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion will be taking another major step in his music career by dropping his second single, to the delight of his ever-growing fan base.

Magee’s hoping for similar success that followed after he released his debut track, a version of the Christy Moore classic ‘Tippin’ it up to Nancy’.

“A few days in the sun just got even better as I’ve just confirmed my new single will be out on Monday, May 6,” teased the Fermanagh musician on Facebook.

It was recently revealed that Magee’s debut single ‘Tippin’ it up to Nancy’ had hit one million streams online. He was delighted with the reaction to his song.

“I am absolutely buzzing and can’t believe so many people have listened to ‘Tippin it up to Nancy’ on Spotify,” said Magee.

The Fermanagh multi-instrumentalist recently confirmed that he’s going to be heading to Wexford later this year for a major concert.

On Friday, June 14, Magee’s going to be heading to Leinster to perform at Breen’s Music Venue.