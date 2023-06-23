+44 (0)28 6632 2066
10,000 German fans enjoy the Paddies show
EUROPEAN STAGE... The Tumbling Paddies recently performed to 10,000 German fans.

10,000 German fans enjoy the Paddies show

Posted: 10:37 am June 23, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Tumbling Paddies recently performed to 10,000 fans at the hugely popular Irish Folk Festival in Germany.

Held at Poyenberg, in the district of Steinberg, the Fermanagh band was the headline act at what guitarist Lee Jones described as ‘one of the biggest venues we’re ever played at’.

“It was massive,” said the Derrygonnelly man, “it was a real honour for us to be able to perform in such a large crowd of German music fans.”

The Tumbling Paddies is in big demand throughout the country.

On Saturday, they’re scheduled to perform at the ‘Lark at the Park’ in Tipperary, before they headline at the ‘Rahugh Festival’ in Westmeath.

Later this month, The Tumbling Paddies is set to showcase their talents at the ‘Hooley at the Pitch’ celebrations at the Derrygonnelly Harps GAA grounds on Friday, 30 June.

Talented Enniskillen woman Clara gets nomination nod Border book to be launched in Clones Community invited to 'danceathon' at Clinton Centre

