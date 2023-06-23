10,000 German fans enjoy the Paddies show

THE Tumbling Paddies recently performed to 10,000 fans at the hugely popular Irish Folk Festival in Germany.

Held at Poyenberg, in the district of Steinberg, the Fermanagh band was the headline act at what guitarist Lee Jones described as ‘one of the biggest venues we’re ever played at’.

“It was massive,” said the Derrygonnelly man, “it was a real honour for us to be able to perform in such a large crowd of German music fans.”

The Tumbling Paddies is in big demand throughout the country.

On Saturday, they’re scheduled to perform at the ‘Lark at the Park’ in Tipperary, before they headline at the ‘Rahugh Festival’ in Westmeath.

Later this month, The Tumbling Paddies is set to showcase their talents at the ‘Hooley at the Pitch’ celebrations at the Derrygonnelly Harps GAA grounds on Friday, 30 June.