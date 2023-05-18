+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Claire Boles with her parents, Deborah and David.

Boles looking forward to realising her Olympic dream

Posted: 3:03 pm May 18, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

Claire Boles said it’s ‘a dream come true’ after Ireland women’s sevens team secured a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics for the first time ever.

Boles played a key role in qualifying as Ireland beat France and Brazil in the ‘pool section’ of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

A defeat to Australia in the Cup Quarter-Final sent the Irish women into a decider against Fiji but Ireland came out on the right side of a 10-5 victory over the South Pacific side on Sunday morning in Toulouse. Boles says she will never forget the feeling at the final whistle.

“It was a feeling like no other. We just all ran onto the pitch and hugged each other,” recalled the Carrybridge woman. “That feeling, you’re chasing it all the time, and we’ve tried so hard for it. We’ve been working really hard and we knew that it was on the line, so to reach our goal is amazing.”

It was an extra special day for Boles, whose parents, David and Deborah, sister and ‘best friend’ Grace, were all in attendance.
“We had a really good support over the weekend,” she said proudly, “and it was lovely to be able to share the celebrations with my family.”

