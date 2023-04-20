Man flown to Belfast hospital after Mart incident

The injured man was taken from the Enniskillen Mart (above) following the incident to the South West Acute Hospital first before being flown out to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A MAN has been airlifted from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) to Belfast following an incident at Enniskillen Mart.

It is understood that the 26-year-old male was injured by an animal. After initially being taken to the SWAH, he was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for further treatment.

Enniskillen Mart have confirmed that an incident has taken place.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.