+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan flown to Belfast hospital after Mart incident
The injured man was taken from the Enniskillen Mart (above) following the incident to the South West Acute Hospital first before being flown out to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Man flown to Belfast hospital after Mart incident

Posted: 3:04 pm April 20, 2023

A MAN has been airlifted from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) to Belfast following an incident at Enniskillen Mart.

It is understood that the 26-year-old male was injured by an animal. After initially being taken to the SWAH, he was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for further treatment. 

Enniskillen Mart have confirmed that an incident has taken place.

Advertisement

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.

Related posts:

Fermanagh business booming over the Easter holiday Sadness at death of dedicated teacher Noel “Please find my missing pet parrot Parry”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:04 pm April 20, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA