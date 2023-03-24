‘Full focus’ on producing a performance against Cavan

‘Character’, ‘focus’ and ‘performance’ – they are just a few of the keywords Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly used as he reflected on the Westmeath game and looks ahead to Cavan this weekend.

Fermanagh once again showed great character to stave off a second half Westmeath comeback and keep themselves in promotion contention.

A win or a draw will rubberstamp promotion to Division Two this weekend, while a defeat means you’re hoping for Down to do you a favour against Offaly.

With their destiny in their own hands, Donnelly says;

“It’s a big game, there’s massive respect between the two counties. To go down into the last game, it’s where you want to be. It’s a bit like coming here today (last Saturday’s game), the players want that championship feel and that buzz because they train so hard for it, so nothing will be different going into next week.

“Our full focus will solely be on ourselves. We have done that all year and more so than ever, this week has to be just about us. We haven’t got caught up in any permutations, we’re very aware of them obviously but all we do is prepare as well as we can going into this game on Sunday.”

Donnelly, who managed Cavan Gaels before he took up the Fermanagh post knows better than most what Cavan are about, and while the game is of no consequence to Mickey Graham’s already promoted side, he is not going to get caught up in what the Breffni men will do this weekend;

“I don’t pre-empt anything with Mickey Graham. I’ve probably enough to know what myself and our own team (will do). I can’t read any other manager’s mind. I’ve great respect for Mickey and have a lot of good friends in Cavan from my time up there, and me and Mickey are friendly.”

