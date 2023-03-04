Fermanagh won’t take London lightly, warns Daly

BOOST… Fermanagh captain Shannan McQuade will be available for selection on Sunday.

‘We have to do everything to get the win’ is the message from James Daly, ahead of Fermanagh’s crunch league game against London, on Sunday.

Currently sitting second in the Division 4A table, on three points, the Fermanagh ladies are in prime position for qualification for the league semi-final, and the Erne manager is urging his players to seize the opportunity.

“When you start the league off, the goal is to get to the semi-final, and hopefully we’ll get that,” said the Dromintee man.

“We’re not happy with Croke Park for only giving us three league games, compared to the other junior teams who are playing in Division Three and are getting seven games. They’re getting the leg up on us and playing more games, but we still want to get to the semi-final.”

