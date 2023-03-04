+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAFermanagh won’t take London lightly, warns Daly
BOOST… Fermanagh captain Shannan McQuade will be available for selection on Sunday.

Fermanagh won’t take London lightly, warns Daly

Posted: 10:45 am March 4, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

‘We have to do everything to get the win’ is the message from James Daly, ahead of Fermanagh’s crunch league game against London, on Sunday.

Currently sitting second in the Division 4A table, on three points, the Fermanagh ladies are in prime position for qualification for the league semi-final, and the Erne manager is urging his players to seize the opportunity.

“When you start the league off, the goal is to get to the semi-final, and hopefully we’ll get that,” said the Dromintee man.

Advertisement

“We’re not happy with Croke Park for only giving us three league games, compared to the other junior teams who are playing in Division Three and are getting seven games. They’re getting the leg up on us and playing more games, but we still want to get to the semi-final.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Tough test expected in Tullamore this weekend Cullen back in the game O’Rourke – doing it his own way

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:45 am March 4, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA