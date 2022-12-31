Sadness at passing of ‘happy go lucky’ Don

THE Enniskillen community was left saddened by the passing of one of its ‘much loved characters’ Don [Dominic] Burns.

Mr Burns, aged 78 years, formally of Erne Drive, Cornagrade, passed away peacefully at the Millcroft Care Home on Wednesday, surrounded by his family.

Born between the bridges in Wellington Place, Don was a ‘proud Enniskillener’ and he took great pride in his home town and county.

At his Requiem Mass which was celebrated at St Michael’s Church on Friday, Fr Raymond Donnelly described the late Mr Burns as a ‘real home bird who loved his county.’ He enjoyed many good trips with his children to Donegal, and especially to Bundoran, his favourite place to visit.

Mr Burns was a well known and highly respected member of the

local community.

He worked as a painter and decorator, and he was renowned for his ‘meticulous work’.

He enjoyed physical activity, a passion which he shared with his late wife Mary. He was a keen runner and he completed 22 marathons.

He later set up the Erne Striders Running Club to share his love of running and sport with others in the local Enniskillen community.

A father of six, Mr Burns was remembered for his care and dedication to his children who he ‘loved dearly in their happy home’.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr Burns was deeply religious and he took great pride in his Christian values. A regular Mass goer, he encouraged his children through his faith and he passed his values on to his family.

He believed that faith was ‘a gift to be practiced and lived every day.’

His faith was very important to him following the death of his wife Mary and daughter Gillian.

The ‘happy go lucky’ Enniskillener will be remembered for his generosity and kind spirit.

Mr Burns had an infectious smile and laugh and he greeted many people with his famous phrase, ‘Well China.’

He had a deep love for children and he would often give a child in a street a coin as a token of his good nature.

In 2010, Mr Burns was diagnosed with rapid dementia. The condition was ‘hard to accept for a man who loved life.’

He was well cared for in the Millcroft Care Home where he was surrounded by his caring and loving family.

Mr Burns is predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Cornyn), his daughter Gillian Brown (Rodney), his brothers Dessie and Eamon and his sisters Geraldine Martin and Sheila O’Shea.

He is survived by his sons Noel, Neil (Sharon) and Aaron, his daughters Louise Goan (Peter) and Sara Green (Nigel), his brother Sean (Kit RIP), and sisters Una Lynch and Mary McKenna.

