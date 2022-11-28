Tempo man benefits from South West College Degree

After a 16-year break in formal education, Martin Moffatt from Tempo returned to education studying an Ulster University Foundation Degree in Applied and Medical Science at the South West College Erne Campus and is now en route to achieving his full BSc Hons Degree via the Ulster University.

A TEMPO student about to graduate from university has thanked South West College (SWC) for giving him the chance to pursue his passion.

Martin Moffatt is currently en route to achieving a full BSc Hons Degree in Biomedical Science at Ulster University but says SWC’s Erne Campus in Enniskillen gave him the foundation to start his academic journey.

It had been 16 years since Moffatt had last been in a formal education surrounding and while a return after all that time would have been daunting, the SWC provided an environment where he could ease his way back into the classroom and push on to progressing his academic goals.

The College offers an Ulster University foundation degree to give students an alternative path away from the traditional route of a chance of gaining a university place. Martin, who studied Applied & Medical Science at SWC, took his chance and is now reaping the rewards.

He said: “I know a few people who had attended SWC as mature students. They had always spoken highly about the college and the staff, so I decided to give it a go.

“The experience was invaluable. It had been 16 years since I had been in full-time education when I started. The lecturers had to almost teach me how to be a student again as well as teaching me the content of the course, but thankfully they were all very patient with me.

“All the staff I had contact with were superb. There is a friendly and supportive atmosphere throughout the whole college and admirable support structures in place, as well as an excellent library with plenty of valuable resources.”

As someone who was trying to make a career change, Martin added: “The course was a great fit as there are plenty of job opportunities in the science and healthcare field that the foundation degree helped me to prepare for.”

At SWC, all Foundation Degrees are accredited by the Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast, or the Open University and all have direct articulated pathways to reputable careers as well as honours degrees at each respective university.

To start your degree journey, visit: www.swc.ac.uk/courses/highereducation