Burns hopes victory will inspire future generations
Player of the Match Emma Burns with her award with Megan and Jarlath.

Burns hopes victory will inspire future generations

Posted: 4:45 pm November 9, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

IT’S hard to know what got the biggest cheer in Healy Park on Sunday – when Andrea Gordon lifted the Ulster title or when Emma Burns proudly received her ‘Player of the Match’ award.

When she walked across the pitch to receive her accolade, Burns, accompanied by her two young children, Meghan and Jarlath says it’s a feeling that she’ll never forget.

“It makes it all the more special having Meghan and Jarlath there,” said she proudly.

Posted: 4:45 pm November 9, 2022
