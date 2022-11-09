Burns hopes victory will inspire future generations

Player of the Match Emma Burns with her award with Megan and Jarlath.

IT’S hard to know what got the biggest cheer in Healy Park on Sunday – when Andrea Gordon lifted the Ulster title or when Emma Burns proudly received her ‘Player of the Match’ award.

When she walked across the pitch to receive her accolade, Burns, accompanied by her two young children, Meghan and Jarlath says it’s a feeling that she’ll never forget.

“It makes it all the more special having Meghan and Jarlath there,” said she proudly.