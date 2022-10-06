+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ulster Champion - Guest of honour at the Fight Night in The Enniskillen Hotel was Erne Boxing Club's own Ulster Champion, Anthony Malanaphy

Malanaphy wins Ulster Senior title

Posted: 3:27 pm October 6, 2022

The Erne Boxing Club had an extremely busy week with boxers competing at the Ulster Senior and Ulster Novice Championships in Belfast last week, as well as, nine in action at their first home tournament of the season in Enniskillen last Saturday evening.

The highlight of the week was three excellent performances in three consecutive days by Anthony Malanaphy to see him win the Ulster Senior Light-Welterweight title at 63.5kgs.

The Erne outfit had three boxers in action at the Dockers Club in Belfast. Cameron Suttle on the opposite side of the draw was pitted against Lisburn’s Jordy Green (Canal Boxing Club) in Senior 63.5kgs quarter final.

Suttle showing much improvement boxed smartly and dug in deep when he needed to but was too often beaten to the punch and fairly lost a unanimous points decision.

In the opposing quarter final, Anthony Malanaphy opened his campaign with a second-round stoppage victory over Belfast’s Nathan Richmond (Clonard Boxing Club).

On the same evening Neil Walmsley made his ring debut in the Novice Championships at Heavyweight (91kgs) and faced Newry’s more experienced Jack Carter (Sacred Heart Boxing Club) in the semi-finals.

