Disappointment for Co Fermanagh premiers against Antrim

Co Fermanagh Premiers suffered a 1-0 defeat to Co Antrim on Monday afternoon in their opening round of the SuperCupNI.

Reflecting on the defeat, defender Harvey Latimer said; “They (Antrim) had one shot on target to our 16, so, that tells us if we were clinical we could easily have won the game today.”

The defeat came after a superb opening day win for the county’s junior side against IDA Bermuda, After going behind twice at The Warren, the Fermanagh boys dug deep to win the game 3-2.

