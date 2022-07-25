+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Disappointment for Co Fermanagh premiers against Antrim

Posted: 4:54 pm July 25, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
Co Fermanagh Premiers suffered a 1-0 defeat to Co Antrim on Monday afternoon in their opening round of the  SuperCupNI. 

Reflecting on the defeat, defender Harvey Latimer said; “They (Antrim) had one shot on target to our 16, so, that tells us if we were clinical we could easily have won the game today.”

The defeat came after a superb opening day win for the county’s junior side against IDA Bermuda, After going behind twice at The Warren, the Fermanagh boys dug deep to win the game 3-2. 

