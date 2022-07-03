Calls for urgent action on Roslea infrastructure issues

RESIDENTS of Roslea are calling on the Road Service to come to the village to address a plethora of issues that have been plaguing the area in recent times.

Last week local Cllr Sheamus Greene visited the border village at the request of a group of concerned local people, who had invited him to see for himself the various problems from footpath defects to blocked gullies to car parks in a “shocking” state of disrepair.

“The footpath is a disgrace and is an accident waiting to happen,” said Cllr Greene, who was listing off the issues and problems he encountered. “In fact I am surprised someone hasn’t had a very nasty fall on it before now.

“At a time when the government is encouraging people to get active this standard of footpath alongside a very busy road is just not good enough.”

Cllr Greene said walkers in the village used the path regularly to access Spring Grove Forest Park, which is enjoyed by hundreds of people each week, and called for the Road Service to carry out repair work as soon as possible.

It’s not just footpaths, either.

“There is also a small parking area which is clearly not fit for purpose and is also in a shocking state of repair,” he continued.

“I have reported these defects to DFI Road Service and requested that a proper job be done on the footpath.

“I have also asked for an on-site meeting with DFI Road Service and Department of Agriculture Forest Service officials to see if a safe and proper car parking facility can be provided along the road near the entrance to Spring Grove Forest park.”

On top of that, Cllr Greene said he was shocked at the state of the water gullies on the Monaghan Road.

“Some gullies are filled to the very top with debris and I would like to ask DFI Road Service is this the standard they are happy with,” he said.

“Road Service assured me last year that the resurfacing work on Roslea Church Street would start in early 2022 but we are almost in July now and still no sign of this work commencing. I call on Road Service to get this work in Roslea started ASAP without any more delays.”

