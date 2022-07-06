Bench warrant issued for Enniskillen woman

A CASE which has been delayed on a number of occasions beginning with the defendant changing solicitor at the last minute, then unable to attend court due to ill-health has been unable to proceed after she again failed to appear in court or engage with her legal representatives.

Catriona Slevin (34) from Sligo Road, Enniskillen previously appeared by video-link from her solicitor’s office having admitted failing to provide a breath specimen while suspected of driving after consuming excess alcohol as well as using disorderly behaviour and assaulting two police officers.

All matters relate to an incident in the Mill Street area of Irvinestown on January 28.

However while the prosecutor was outlining the facts of the case at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, Slevin’s phone rang which she answered and had a brief conversation.

The judge on that occasion was far from impressed and combined with her conduct during the incident, decided pre-sentence reports were required.

He remarked, “She’s before the court for sentencing in serious matters during which she behaved in a woeful manner and when I was dealing with her, she took a phone call.”

Slevin was due to be sentenced last month however but it transpired she had changed her legal representation that morning and the new lawyers required time to consider her case before proceeding.

An adjournment was granted and a new date for sentencing was set for June 13. But on that date when the case was called, a defending solicitor advised the court Slevin was unwell and in hospital.

The case was adjourned again but at the latest sitting, the defence said despite numerous attempts he had been unable to contact his client and applied to come off record.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne agreed and issued a warrant for Slevin’s arrest.

