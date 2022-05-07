+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh hurling manager, Joe Baldwin.

Baldwin is not bothered about ‘underdogs’ tag

Posted: 9:30 am May 7, 2022

NOT for the first time this season, Joe Baldwin is unhappy with a decision taken by the GAA hierarchy.

On Monday morning, the Fermanagh manager received communication from the Armagh County Board to say that the Nickey Rackard Cup clash between Fermanagh and Armagh would be moved to Crossmaglen, instead of being played in the proposed Athletic Grounds.

The reason for the venue change was unclear and Baldwin, once again, feels that county hurling is being disadvantaged by the GAA CCC decisions.

“There is work being done in the Athletic Grounds, the Ulster Senior Championship semi-final must be there,” explained Baldwin.

“It is a wee bit disappointing. We had to do it ourselves this year when we couldn’t have a game in Brewster Park and we had to move it to Ederney.

“It is what you come to expect with hurling at the minute. We definitely sort of feel that we are being looked on quite unfavourably by the GAA but it is what Armagh has decided and we can’t do anything about it and just have to get on with it.”

Fermanagh head to Crossmaglen confidently after their 26-point win over Warwickshire last Sunday week.

This weekend’s clash with a seasoned Armagh outfit will be a much tougher challenge for Fermanagh, but one that Baldwin and his players ‘are relishing.’

