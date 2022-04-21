+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAACaptaining Fermanagh is a ‘massive honour’ for Gordon

Captaining Fermanagh is a ‘massive honour’ for Gordon

Posted: 3:03 pm April 21, 2022

ANDREA Gordon is one of the most experienced players in the Fermanagh ladies squad at 35 years of age, but surprisingly, she will be making her debut when she leads the Ernesiders out at Silverbridge on Saturday.

For over two decades, Gordon has been one of the stalwart of the Derrygonnelly Harps ladies team and when new Fermanagh manager James Daly took the reigns back in October, one of the first things that he did was calling the tigerish defender into the panel.

After just a few weeks, the Derrygonnelly native was awarded the captain’s armband by Daly for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Making her debut for the senior county team, and captaining them in the Ulster Championship, is a feat that Gordon doesn’t take lightly.

“To represent your county in a championship match is a massive accolade so I am very proud of what I have achieved so far,” she beamed.

“It’s a massive honour and a privilege to lead these girls, they all have worked so hard and showed massive levels of commitment to prepare ourselves for championship day.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:03 pm April 21, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA