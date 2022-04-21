Captaining Fermanagh is a ‘massive honour’ for Gordon

ANDREA Gordon is one of the most experienced players in the Fermanagh ladies squad at 35 years of age, but surprisingly, she will be making her debut when she leads the Ernesiders out at Silverbridge on Saturday.

For over two decades, Gordon has been one of the stalwart of the Derrygonnelly Harps ladies team and when new Fermanagh manager James Daly took the reigns back in October, one of the first things that he did was calling the tigerish defender into the panel.

After just a few weeks, the Derrygonnelly native was awarded the captain’s armband by Daly for the upcoming season.

Making her debut for the senior county team, and captaining them in the Ulster Championship, is a feat that Gordon doesn’t take lightly.

“To represent your county in a championship match is a massive accolade so I am very proud of what I have achieved so far,” she beamed.

“It’s a massive honour and a privilege to lead these girls, they all have worked so hard and showed massive levels of commitment to prepare ourselves for championship day.”

