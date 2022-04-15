Belleek woman avoids prison for wasting police time

A WOMAN who admitted charges of wasting police time, improper use of a communications network and a number of motoring offences, has avoided prison.

Alison Nagel (44) from Rockfield Park, Belleek persistently used the network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety on dates between June 2 and September 22 2021.

The other matters occurred on July 15 and 17 2021. Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard police received a large number of calls from Nagel claiming to be suicidal however when officers arrived this would not be the case.

She refused to engage with them or paramedics. This resulted in police being diverted from other duties for no reason.

This occurred again within a number of days and when officers attended she told them she was not suicidal. After further call was made in which she repeated her claim she was going to kill herself police.

She also made calls to the NI Ambulance Service making the same claims but would decline medical attention when they attended.

Police were left with no option but to arrest her and during interview she claimed to remember some of the calls but confirmed any time this has happened she has been intoxicated.

In separate charges, on November 20 2021, police received a call over concerns for Nagel and searched the area in question.

They located her in a car at Main Street, Belleek and noted an odour of alcohol, She was arrested and while in custody provided an evidential reading of 76mcg of alcohol, 41mcg in excess.

It was further discovered she had no licence or insurance. During interview she accepted drinking to excess over the previous few days.

A defence solicitor said Nagel had only come to police attention in recent years and prior to that was in full time employment.

There had been a lull in offending and Nagel was addressing her issues but she slipped back last year.

He stressed she has re-engaged well with services but remains “very much isolated”.

District Judge Steven Keown asked Nagel, “If you keep committing offences you are going to give the court very little options.” In the first case, he imposed a total of four months custody suspended for two years.

In the driving matters Nagel was given a one month prison sentenced, also suspended for two years, fined £100 and disqualified for three years.

