Model pupil Sophie scoops top award

AN Enniskillen school girl has won the prestigious Seamus Heaney Award.

Primary 5 pupils from Enniskillen Model Primary School have been working hard all year with The Community Arts Partnership for Northern Ireland.

Earlier in the year they were selected, along with a cohort of schools from across Northern Ireland, to take part in ‘Poetry in Motion,’ a programme developed to enhance the creative skills when engaging with poetry.

The programme was given much impetus when a visiting poet, Teresa Kane, delivered three poetry workshops to help the children explore distinct types of poetry.

There was a particular emphasis on creating poems that encouraged the children to use their imagination and to compose poems around the theme, ‘Write Where We Belong.’

Many of the children were able to highlight our beautiful Fermanagh and Enniskillen. Each had the opportunity to draft a poem that was entered into the Seamus Heaney Award for Achievement, also organised by The Partnership.

Sophie Cadden, was announced as the Northern Ireland overall primary school (individual category) winner with her poem entitled, ‘My Home’.

Her poem read:

‘My home feels like a toasty marshmallow,

Like a hedgehog in hibernation,

Like an egg, hard on the outside but warm on the inside,

Anywhere else would be like an ‘unbloomed’ flower…

But my home is a joy and a beauty to behold.

It smells like hope and wonder,

In my home I see history, hard work and my family.

It is my force field.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007