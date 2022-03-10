Connolly makes the cut for The Dallas Cup

FORMER Lisnaskea Rovers and Ballinamallard Youth player Tommy Connolly is part of this year’s NIFL Select that flies out to take part in The Dallas Cup in four weeks time.

17 year old Connolly who plays for Linfield Swifts Reserves and has also represented Northern Ireland from under 12 to under 16, is part of an 18 player squad who will make the journey.

The team is coached by Lee Carroll and Connolly says he is looking forward to the experience;

Advertisement

“I’m really looking forward to it. It will be a great experience to play against teams from all around the world. It’ll be good to test ourselves against top quality opposition and hopefully we can do ourselves justice and put in good performances.”

The International Youth Tournament kicks off on April 9 and runs to April 17 with more than 900 players from all over the world taking part.