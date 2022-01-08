Ryan embarks on marathon world challenge

ENNISKILLEN man Ryan Dempster recently took part in a 125 kilometre Ultra-X 125 Azores marathon to raise money for the Queen’s University Research Foundation.

Ryan’s partner’s mother, Helen Cooper, passed away following a battle with cancer and after witnessing at first hand the work that the charity did to help Helen and her family, the former Portora Royal student felt it was important to give something back.

“The benefit was that the tying in of the charitable aspect of it as well brought a whole new meaning to it for us. I think when you are training, it is nice to tap into something that is bigger than what you are doing yourself.

“Helen Cooper was my girlfriend’s mother and before she passed away from cancer, she had backed and supported the Queen’s Research Foundation which allows patients who are endeavouring cancer to have better treatments so they have a better quality of life while they are going through and battling the disease. It was just really important that we could do this for this cause.”

