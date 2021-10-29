VIDEO: Corrigan calls it!

By Mark McGoldrick

Tomorrow evening in Brewster Park at 7.30pm, Derrygonnelly Harps and Kinawley Brian Borus will face off in the Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Derrygonnelly will head into this game as favourites following their extra time victory over champions Ederney in their quarter-final replay last Saturday.

Standing in Derrygonnelly’s place in their seventh Senior Championship Final in a row is Kinawley, a team who have already defeated the Harps this year already. The Borus beat Derrygonnelly in late June in the final of the subsidary Club Players Competition.

Speaking to The Fermanagh Herald following Derrygonnelly’s 2-13 to 0-09 win over Ederney in Brewster Park on Saturday night, St Michael’s College MacRory Cup manager and GAA pundit, Dom Corrigan, has his say on how the game will go tomorrow evening and who are best placed to secure the spot in the Senior Championship Final.

Corrigan calls it! Have a listen below.