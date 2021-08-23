SWC to help gauge public needs for electric vehicles

South West College and Fermanagh & Omagh District Council are leading the charge on the transition to electric vehicles. Pictured are Donal Monaghan, Project Officer, South West College and Councillor, Errol Thompson, Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. Vehicle supplied courtesy of Lochside Motors, Enniskillen

SOUTH West College has recently been announced as one of seven partners on a new initiative designed to increase access to public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

With €6.4m in funding under the Special EU Programmes Body Interreg VA programme, the project will see the introduction of 73 rapid charging points across the North, the border region in the South and western Scotland.

The FASTER project is working with local and district councils across these jurisdictions to identify suitable locations for this much-needed infrastructure and will help revolutionise public charging for electric vehicles.

South West College is taking the lead on the behavioural change aspect of the project, developing promotional campaigns and initiatives to address public concerns with existing charging infrastructure and producing materials to support the transition to low emission vehicles.

Commenting on the college’s role in the initiative, FASTER Project Officer, Donal Monaghan said: “South West College is delighted to be a partner on this project.

“The sales of electric vehicles are increasing locally and globally and we need to ensure that the infrastructure to support this transition is in place to help drivers overcome any anxieties they may have.”

As one of several councils in Northern Ireland supporting the FASTER Project, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Chairman, Councillor Errol Thompson added: “Climate change is one of the most significant issues facing this and indeed future generations and we must commit to doing what we can to ensuring a more sustainable infrastructure for the future.”